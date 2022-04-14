Vimal Sumbly joins TVS Motor Company as Premium Two-wheeler Business Head

TVS Motor Company has appointed Vimal Sumbly as the Head of its Premium Two-wheeler Business. Prior to joining TVS, Sumbly was the Asia-Pacific region Head of Royal Enfield.

Vimal Sumbly has joined TVS Motor Company as its Premium Two-wheeler Business Head. In his new role, he will help this Chennai-based Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to sharpen its focus on premium motorcycles and scooters. With more than 25 years of global industry exposure under the belt, Sumbly’s experience will come in handy at TVS Motor Company and will help the brand expand into new premium segments.

The company’s Apache series in premium motorcycles and NTorq series in scooters are already very popular in the Indian market. Moreover, TVS has a tie-up with BMW Motorrad in India and it also acquired the British brand, Norton Motorcycles, in 2020. Now, in his two-and-a-half-decade of industry experience, Sumbly has held a variety of leadership roles at major automotive companies.

He has a track record of performing strategic and tactical roles with automotive majors, including Royal Enfield, Triumph Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, and Force Motors. Prior to joining TVS Motor Company, he was the Asia-Pacific region Head of Royal Enfield. Previously, he has been the Managing Director of Triumph Motorcycles India and also spent close to a decade at Bajaj Auto.

As a part of his role at Royal Enfield, Sumbly helped the two-wheeler maker establish its first assembly plant, outside India, in Thailand. He also led Royal Enfield to become the first Indian two-wheeler brand to penetrate Korean and Japanese markets through distribution and retail set-up. In addition, Vimal created unique projects for the younger audiences, such as Himalayan trail schools, slide schools, and flat track racing projects.

