Video: Woman rides bicycle at over 300 kmph to create world record!

A bicycle blazing at speeds over 294 km/h on the legendary Bonneville Salt Flats isn't a sight that anyone can possibly ignore. And now, thanks to Denise Mueller-Korenek we have a video where she is seen pedalling across the iconic salt flats in Utah at astonishing speeds during the Project Speed event held recently. Denise broke the previous record set by Dutch cyclist Fred Rompelberg at over 267 km/h. For a better perspective, Fred was faster than the takeoff speed of a Boeing 757. And now, Denise went faster.

Mueller-Korenek rode a seven-feet long, carbon fibre-frame bicycle with 17-inch motorcycle tyres, a steering stabiliser and a custom-tuned suspension fork to tackle the uneven salt flat, according to a Wired report. What else made Denise's bike different from a standard bicycle was that its dual drivetrain was five times larger than a regular racing bike's top gear.

The record was set behind an 800-hp Top Alchohol drag racer with a draft pocket was only 46 inches wide, which meant there was little room for error. In the video, you can see her release the tether by squeezing the left-hand brake at around 1:29. At this point, she was reportedly already travelling at 160 km/h.

"It was a crazy wild ride to 183.9 mph, but so worth the sacrifice and years of focus on becoming the fastest human on a bicycle in the world," she told BBC. "We weren't supposed to go more than 175."

Not just this record on a bicycle on at Bonneville, Mueller-Korenek has been an athlete to look up to since a long time. She has to her name 13 national championships and two World Championship podiums in road, track and mountain-bike racing before quitting the sport out of anxiety, Wired reports.