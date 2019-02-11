Video: What Delhi Traffic Police did to people not wearing helmets will leave you stunned!

The video of the Delhi Traffic Police's new campaign has gone viral over social media platforms.Delhi Traffic Police have had to resort to a unique method of educating two-wheeler users in India about the importance of wearing helmet both for the rider and the pillion. Turns out that even making people cough up money for not wearing helmets while riding in India is not enough, so Delhi Traffic Police is now holding a mirror to helmetless riders and pillions. What appears to be a bizarre approach at first, is rather a commendable effort by the police.

The video of the Delhi Traffic Police's new campaign has gone viral over social media platforms, where it is also gathering tonnes of praises. The police are simply trying to send out a message that the law that makes helmets compulsory is meant for the safety of two-wheeler riders.

A traffic police personnel is seen wearing a helmet in the video while holding a mirror to a helmetless pillion's face which is followed by a string of messages, beginning with “Kyunki aina jhoot nahi bolta” (because a mirror does not lie).

Other messages that follow read “Mera helmet, meri suraksha. Aur aapki?” (my helmet, my protection. And yours?), “ISI mark wala helmet hi prayog karein” (always use a helmet with ISI mark) and ending on “Aapki surakshit yatra ki shubhkamna (Wishing you a pleasant journey ahead) – Delhi Traffic Police”.

There have surprisingly been debates over whether wearing a helmet is actually bad for you. Any person with minimal intellect and logical thought processing will be perplexed by this question, dismissing it as rhetorical. But there are communities in India which actively rally against the use of helmets. Who are these 'bright' minds? Read here.

And then there's the matter of saving money while purchasing helmets. A lot of two-wheeler users in India choose to buy helmets as cheap as possible and not care that these helmets are as unsafe as possible. Hence, the Delhi Traffic Police is also urging people to only buy helmets with ISI accreditation.

Express Drives hopes that its readers understand the importance of helmets and that even at 20-30 km/h, a 100 kg scooter with a 70 kg human on board has more than enough momentum to cause serious head injuries and brain damage. Hitting a stone or a footpath at just 30 km/h could result in instant death if no helmet is worn. We advise all our readers to wear at least a helmet at all times on scooters and motorcycles.