Video: TVS Radeon spied in new metallic grey colour: Launch expected soon

TVS Radeon has been spied very recently in a new grey colour option. A walkaround video of the same has been shared on Tanmay Gupta's YouTube channel. TVS Radeon is currently on sale in India in a total of four colour options namely Pearl White, Metal Black, Golden Beige and Royal Purple. The new colour should reach the dealerships across India very soon and will most likely demand the same price as the rest of the shades. TVS Radeon price in India currently is Rs 48,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Last month, TVS Radeon achieved the sales milestone of 1 lakh units a month. The bike achieved this feat in close to seven months of its launch in India.

The TVS Radeon gets power from a 109.7cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine mated to a four-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8.4 bhp and 8.7 Nm. The company offers a claimed fuel economy of 69.3 with the Radeon. The Radeon comes to a halt with the help of a 130mm drum brake up front along with a 110mm drum brake at the rear. The company also offers SBS (Synchronised Braking System) as standard with the motorcycle for added safety and convenience.

The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks at the front while the rear gets twin spring shock absorbers. In terms of convenience, the bike gets a helmet hook, luggage rack and a USB charger. TVS Radeon challenges the likes of the Hero Splendor and Honda CD110 Dream in the segment. The motorcycle tips the scales at 112 kg and has been fitted with a 10-litre fuel tank.

Video Source: Tanmay Gupta (YouTube)