Video: Triumph showcases new Tiger 1200 prototype ahead of premiere

The British manufacturer has confirmed that the Tiger 1200 will get a T-plane triple engine that is "beautifully smooth and refined, with incredible response and tractability.”

Triumph Motorcycles has showcased the new upcoming Tiger 1200 set to unveil officially soon. The drip-fed fans can take a closer look at the next-generation Tiger 1200 in the video recently released, in which the bike is wearing a little less camouflage than before. It has undergone substantial redesigning and appears slimmer than the previous generation. The big bike picks design cues from its little brother, the Tiger 900 whilst featuring some unique traits.

The bike gets a new shaft drive system with a double-sided swingarm replacing the older single-sided unit from the previous Tiger 1200. The tubular steel trellis frame has been redesigned and the radiator has been repositioned possibly to make for a shorter wheelbase. It gets a slim-looking exhaust which is also higher.

The touring capabilities of the new motorcycle will definitely take the centre stage but it looks like the off-road prowess will have been taken up a notch as well and as Triumph explains it, the new Tiger has been developed by its “off-road specialists with unstoppable road and off-road performance at the heart of its design.”

Also read: New Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition Revealed; Limited to just 250 units globally

In related news, Triumph Motorcycles revealed the new exclusive Bond Edition of the Triumph Tiger 900. The company introduced the Tiger 900 Bond Edition to celebrate the iconic British partnership between James Bond and Triumph. The Bond Edition is based on the Tiger 900 Rally Pro, which features in the amazing stunt sequences in the 25th ‘007’ James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’.

