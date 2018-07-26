Video: This guy built a Kawasaki ZX-10R out of cardboard complete with an engine block and it looks brilliant!

There is a new kind of talent which is waiting to be appreciated and this guy at Nolcorp Arts is already acing it. Who would've thought that making replicas out of cardboard was actually a thing. And how! While Nolcorp Arts has several replicas up its sleeves to show off to you, for example musical instruments, we're most interested in the Kawasaki ZX-10R. The replica is near realistic and is bound to make jaws drop. The most astonishing aspect about the replica is the detailing.

This isn't a cut and paste job of making cardboard look faintly like a ZX-10R. All of the parts of the motorcycle were built first and then assembled. It is pretty much a CKD (completely knocked down) unit of a Kawasaki ZX-10R, with the only difference that it's made of cardboard.

At first, you might think that it is hollow but get further into details and it has a full in-line four engine block in there. You know how we feel happy to see the doors and bonnet on a tiny car replica actually open, the footpegs on this bike are 'functional' too.

Watch build and assembly of the cardboard bike below:

The fuel filler has a lock on it and the tank can be opened. (Probably best not to put any liquids in it though and maybe fill it with candy - cotton candy will be much more weight saving.) The clutch and brake lever work as well. And, so does the gear shifter and rear brake pedal. We applaud the man's effort, which is truly amazing.

Sticking to the same topic, but in the real world, Kawasaki ZX-10R recently became the most affordable litre-class superbike on sale in India. The Japanese brand is shifting some of its operations in the country, and hence a locally assembled motorcycle will make Indians much happier since the prices will drop.

In related news, new Kawasaki Ninja 300 ABS has also been launched in India at a price tag that is now smaller by Rs 62,000. Kit now retails at Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).