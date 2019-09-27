Video: Royal Enfield Continental GT as the ride for Ghost Rider with a flaming helmet, sort of

We found another video on the Internet and we must share it with you. We guarantee you will have a smirk on your face and you might say it is incredibly cool. Well, incredibly pointless but cool nonetheless, for reasons that can not be explained. We like motorcycles and we like the Ghost Rider for he is pretty much the epitome of what a bad and rad motorcyclist clad in leathers and chains can look like. And hello, his head's on fire – the fire of doom and despair fetched from the depths of heck, we suppose.

So, the video shows a man in a Ghost Rider cosplay and he is killing it! The leather, the chains, the head on fire and everything. Well, not literally on fire. The headgear doesn't exactly look like a helmet and has red glowing eyes as well. We're glad he didn't set the bike on fire for better realism. No really, we are.

Now, what got us excited about the video in the first place. Well, of course, the rider did but then, check out his ride – a Royal Enfield Continental GT. Can't say if it does and but yes, it does look great as the ride for a walking skeleton clad in riding gear. Jhonny Blaze will be pleased.

Watch video: Step aside Nicolas Cage, this is the real Ghost Rider!

Not long ago we found another video of a Ghost Rider, sort of. We called it a Ghost Rider because the bike went off on a ride on its own. True story. Click the link above to watch the video and the link above that to watch another video of a disobedient motorcycle.