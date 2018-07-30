Video: Royal Enfield Bullet fuel tank being hand painted will leave you awestruck and impressed!

From cars to motorcycles, anything made by hand instantly earns exclusivity. In today's supersonic age, where machines and technology have taken over almost every manufacturing process, there are still some manufacturers that try to offer a piece of art to the customers. One popular example is of Royal Enfield motorcycles that have been a major hit in India for the last many years. The prime reason behind is the pure retro philosophy and thump offered by the Enfields that is currently unmatched by any. It is a rarely known fact that a certain portion on the fuel tank of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Bullet 500 motorcycles is hand painted.

Watch how pinstripes are hand painted on Royal Enfield fuel tanks in this video:

What makes it even interesting is that the job has been designated to a particular family that has been doing this for almost 65 years. Even the current artist has over 15 years of experience and that can be simply seen in the video where one can see his hands drawing the pinstripe flawlessly on the fuel tank.

The official video by Royal Enfield says that there are many able hands at the company but since the year 1957, only a few people are entrusted for these pinstripes that are also known as Madras Stripes. As one can see in the footage, the brush strokes of the artist are so precise that while looking at the fuel tank at first, it is actually difficult to believe that the pinstripes are not painted by a machine. Also, his work of art is so accurate and precise that it is almost impossible for a fuel tank to get rejected due to a painting error.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

In present times, when machines have a command over our lives, it is good to see that Royal Enfield is offering a touch of art to the customers in one of its oldest production models. So, if you own a Royal Enfield Bullet or see one on the road, acknowledge it as a work of art rather than just a machine moving on two-wheels.