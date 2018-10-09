Video: Man burns his Royal Enfield Thunderbird! Here’s why

A man was compelled to set his dream motorcycle on fire to rest his frustration with the judiciary. After seven years of repeated court dates to clear his name and get his bike out of the impound, Anwar Raj Guru resorted to setting his Royal Enfield Thunderbird ablaze in front of the magistrate court to prove his point. Anwar was acquitted in a seven-year trial under which his motorcycle was impounded over allegations that he forged documents for the registration. The release of his bike was further delayed when Goa Police and Transport authorities took months to process the release.

Anwar bought his bike on 19th March 2009 and could get his hands on it on 4th October 2018, but it was by then too late for his patience. He paid a five-year insurance and RTO penalty and transported the Thunderbird in front of the Judicial Magistrate court. He then poured petrol all over it and set it ablaze.

Handed bike 7 years later, man burns it to etch ‘common man’s ordeal'

After a prolonged investigation, the court found that it can not be said that the allegedly fake voter ID card was forged. In these seven years, however, Anwar appeared in the court without fail and paid around Rs 3 lakh in advocate fee and travel to the court, according to an Indian Express report.

The report added that after burning he motorcycle, Anwar says he feels lighter. “I could not have ridden that bike. It would have been frustrating to see it every day, recollecting the ordeal.” He said he wanted it to be symbolic and highlight a common man's ordeal.

The video of the incident went viral across Goa in which Anwar can be seen splashing petrol on the Royal Enfield Thunderbird, and lighting it up with a matchstick. He then lit a cigarette, and while taking puffs stood patiently to watch his bike burn.