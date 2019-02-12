Video: Kiran Bedi scolds riders for not wearing helmet

Kiran Bedi is quite often in the headlines due to her work for the welfare of the people and society. Recently, a video of Kiran Bedi has gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen scolding the two-wheeler riders for not wearing a helmet while riding. The latest video shows Bedi spreading awareness on the roads of Puducherry. In the video, one can see that Kiran Bedi stopped multiple two-wheeler riders for not wearing a helmet and advised them to wear one. The retired IPS officer can also be seen advising people with kids and those riding with two pillions to wear a helmet. Kiran Bedi also makes people understand how not wearing a helmet can be extremely dangerous. Apart from this, she also tells the two-wheeler riders why triple riding should not be done.
Watch Kiran Bedi scolding non-helmet riders in this video:
While the video did not show issuing fines to the non-helmet riders, this one seems more of an awareness campaign. India sees an alarming number of two-wheeler accidents each year and the most number of fatalities are caused due to the fact that riders don't wear a helmet. In the last few months, different state Police across India have been trying to educate the people about the benefits of wearing a helmet and how not wearing one can lead to dangerous consequences.
Delhi traffic Police have recently come up with an amazing way of teaching those who do not wear a helmet while riding. Cops from the Traffic Police department have been showing mirrors to those not wearing a helmet and their effort is getting a lot of praises on social media. The said mirror is followed by a string of messages in which one reads Kyunki Aaina Jhooth Nahi Bolta (because a mirror doesn't lie).
