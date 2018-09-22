Video: Kawasaki Ninja H2R, fighter jet, F1 car & a Tesla drag race: Who do you think won?

Kawasaki Ninja H2R is the fastest production motorcycle in the world, but how fast it that if compared to the other fast machines. Someone thought of this and came up with a drag race with a Ninja H2R, a Formula 1 car, a fighter jet, a Tesla and a private jet on the start line. It's not very often we get to see drag races like these. The race took place on Thursday at the start of the Teknofest Istanbul Aerospace and Technology Festival opened its doors at the Istanbul New Airport.

The impressive collection of racers included an F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Turkish Air Force's demonstration team, a Red Bull F1 car, and a Tesla Model S P100DL racer. The Kawasaki Ninja H2R was ridden by former professional motorcycle racer Kenan Sofuoglu and the Formula 1 car piloted by test driver Jake Dennis.

The road-legal machine Tesla Model S P100DL was driven by professional driver Emma Kimilainen. A Lotus Evora GT430 and an Aston Martin Vantage were also present but later aren't seen in the video.

For some reason, the two jets in the distance seem to go easy on the throttle at the start of the race, allowing the Kawasaki, F1 car and Tesla to get a comfortable head start. As the race progresses, the Model S falls behind two, leaving the two racers to compete for the win.

At the end of race, the Kawasaki comes victorious, edging ahead of the F1 by only 0.04 seconds followed by the jet fighter. The fourth position went to the Tesla, which is rather impressive for a sedan that works in absolute silence.