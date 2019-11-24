Video: John Abraham’s stunning superbike collection is bound to leave you in envy!

Bollywood celebrities and their fascination towards expensive things go hand-in-hand. Some of them are huge admirers of machines that run on two and four wheels and when it comes to motorcycles, no one can deny the fact that John Abraham is the biggest fanatic of them all. Recently, the actor posted a video on Instagram in which he can be seen showing off his amazing superbike collection. Needless to say, his bike collection is so premium and stunning that it is bound to put anyone in envy. Hence, if you are someone who gets jealous easily, well, we advise you not to read any further. Now coming to the video itself, John starts the tour with the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R. The sports tourer gets power from a 1441cc, inline four-cylinder engine that sheds out an impressive 208hp of power.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram My babies !! . . #superbikes A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on Nov 20, 2019 at 2:08am PST

Next up he shows the Aprilia RSV4 RF. This one is powered by a 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine that is good for producing a peak power output of 195hp. John adds in the video that his Aprilia has been fitted with an aftermarket SC exhaust system. All thanks to this, the bike not only managed to shed some weight but sounds better as well. John then moves on to show his Yamaha YZF-R1 and says that he is planning on fitting an aftermarket Akrapovic exhaust on his litre class supersport soon. Next is the Ducati Panigale V4 that currently sits at the top of the Italian bike maker's sportsbike range.

The Panigale V4 gets a 1103cc, V4 engine that belts out 211 bhp of peak power and John has installed an aftermarket SC exhaust on this one too. Talking of good looking motorcycles, John then proceeds towards the MV Agusta F3 800 that is powered by a 798cc, inline, three-cylinder engine good for 150 bhp of power. Last but definitely not the least, the actor shows the Yamaha Vmax and the one that he owns is a special 60th Anniversary Edition model.

The one-minute video has attracted over 19 lakh views in just 4 days. Feeling jealous of John's amazing gathering of superbikes? Let us know which one in his garage appealed to you the most.