Video: John Abraham’s biker movie to be shot in the Mecca of motorcycling! Here’s more

There is no hidden fact that Bollywood actor John Abraham loves motorcycles and has multiple high-end bikes in his garage. John's love affair with his motorcycles is to an extent that he regularly takes them out on a night ride when there is minimum traffic on the roads of Mumbai. Now, here is one good news for motorcycling enthusiasts and John Abraham fans if you don't know it already. The actor will soon be starting shooting for a motorcycle movie and the same will be shot at the famous Isle of Man that is also known as the 'Mecca of Motorcyclists'. The actor recently talked about his upcoming movie and the video is shared on 'iomttoriginal' Instagram account.

Watch John Abraham speak about his upcoming motorcycle movie:

John Abraham has thanked the Duke and the Government for letting him and his crew shoot at the location. During the shoot, John also expects to meet some racers of the Isle of Man TT and take part in some of the races. John expects his upcoming feature film to reach 250 to 300 million people across the world. The actor says that his upcoming movie will be dedicated to bikers. The Isle of Man TT is a motorcycle sport event that takes place around May - June every year on the Isle of Man. The event is well known as one of the most dangerous racing events in the world and numerous racers have died in the event over the years.

The popularity of the actor spiked further after the release of Bollywood blockbuster 'Dhoom' in the year 2004. John rode the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa in the movie, all thanks to which the bike became supremely popular and famous in India after which it earned the title of the 'Dhoom bike'.

Video Source: iomttoriginal (Instagram)