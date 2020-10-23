Video: Fully-restored 325cc diesel motorcycle that is not Royal Enfield Diesel Taurus

Meet Sooraj 325, a motorcycle built by a tractor manufacturer and powered by a diesel engine. It may have been heavy but it could deliver fuel economy of about 70-80 kpl.

We wrote about a diesel motorcycle some months back and it was pretty much the one diesel motorcycle that people would’ve heard of before for it was the Royal Enfield Diesel Taurus. It was a restoration project and a very neat one at that. And now, we’ve found another tale of restoration – that of the Sooraj 325. Never heard of it? We’re not surprised. It had a limited run in the late 80s and was produced by a tractor manufacturer. It wouldn’t be much of an understatement if we were to believe that the motorcycle featured in the video may be the last of its kind.

The video posted by Royal Roads on YouTube shows the condition the motorcycle was in before and what it is now, and to say the least, the restoration job has been carried out superbly. A popular tractor manufacturer in the 90s, Sooraj’s diesel bike can easily be mistaken for a Royal Enfield.

Sooraj 325 was bought in scrap condition and it was a difficult road for the owner to source parts for a motorcycle that has been long forgotten. And hence, it took about a year to complete this project.

The bike is capable of delivering a fuel economy of about 70-80 kpl and hence a small fuel tank of 8 litres wouldn’t be bothersome. The owner goes on to kickstart the bike in the video eventually and it sounds nothing like the motorcycles we’re used to hearing. In fact, it has a very distinction exhaust note – some would say they hear a tractor nearby.

