Video: Electric scooter explodes while charging in living room, man and daughter have narrow escape

While electrification of vehicles is quite the buzz around the global automotive industry, there are still several aspects that need addressing. The primary one being safety, nobody wants their EVs' batteries to explode, manufacturers need to double or triple check an electric product's viability before launching it in the market. A startling case of an electric scooter exploding has surfaced from Beijing, China, when a father and daughter narrowly escaped a disaster. An electric scooter the family had bought some days back burst into flames after pouring out thick smoke in their living.

The electric scooter was charging in the family's living room when it spontaneously started to emit very dense smoke and then in a matter of a couple of seconds burst into large flames. The family is seen relaxing in the video when the man is alerted by a loud bang, following which he runs to unplug the scooter but things get worse in no time.

The man and his daughter, along with the dog, had to run for their lives. Security and property management staff extinguished the fire quickly and no one was injured. The owner of the scooter has complained to a consumer court and intends to take legal action against the manufacturer.

The owner of the electric scooter told a local newspaper that it had been charging for seven hours, and the manufacturer had recommended a six-12 hour charging time for it.

The newspaper report adds that the manufacturer is investigating if it was a manufacturing defect or a fault at the seller's end or if the owner's improper use of the product.

In September last year, a city in Eastern China suspended five electric bike-sharing services due to safety concerns. According to a Xinhua report, authorities in Hangzhou in Zhejiang province suspended the services fearing that some of the bikes did not meet national safety standards and some rechargeable batteries were a potential fire hazard.