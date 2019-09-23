Video: Electric Royal Enfield Bullet built by dad for 6-year-old son is an exact replica!

And the father of the year award goes to...(drumroll)... this guy! He built a miniature Royal Enfield Bullet powered by an electric motor for his kid, and he built it from scratch, and it looks exactly like the real deal. But in a tiny and adorable way. The video shared by ETV Andhra Pradesh shows the young dude in sunglasses riding his mini electric Bullet. A lot of kids have the fetish for owning a bike as soon as they get their learner's licence, but this lucky little man already has his pride and joy with a tiny Royal Enfield badge on it.

The video explains that the battery-operated Bullet was built at home, complete with the classic round headlamp, single-pod instrument cluster, and chrome-finished leg guards. Considering the attention to detail, pops probably owns a Royal Enfield Bullet himself.

The man from Kollam, Kerala used fibre for building bodywork of the mini Bullet and steel was used for the frame. The video states that the bike's battery charge can last for about 3 hours. Nothing more is known about the mini Bullet but it is indeed a fantastic example of creativity taking DIY to the extremes.

Also read: Royal Indian Bullet: A 100 cc Royal Enfield Bullet that delivers 90 kmpl

You may also like: An electric Royal Enfield Bullet! A fantastic story of a man’s dream of ‘The Charging Bullet’

Royal Enfield Bullet was one of the first motorcycles ever to launch in India and the brand identity of the manufacturer runs incredibly deep in India with people from all ages and demographics recognising the Bullet. It is no surprise this young lad's favourite motorcycle is a Royal Enfield.

Video source: ETV Andhra Pradesh