Video | BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 Long-Term Review: Fuel economy, navigation, price

BS6 compliant Hero Xpulse 200 is currently priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India. The bike primarily goes up against the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan in a segment above it.

The most affordable adventure motorcycle in India, Hero Xpulse 200 was also the very first motorcycle in the country to features Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation. Not only is the bike a capable off-roader, but it is now also a tad more refined than the previous in its BS6 version which means highway speeds are now comfortable. Express Drives lived with an Xpulse 200 for some months to find if it is the all-rounder that it promises to be.

Hero Xpulse 200 is powered by a 200cc, oil-cooled, fuel-injected BS6 compliant engine that is good for developing 18 hp of power along with 16.45 Nm of torque.

The BS6 compliant Hero Xpulse 200 is currently priced in India at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike primarily goes up against the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan in the segment that has recently received its 2021 update along with a price hike of Rs 10,000.

Hero Xpulse 200 Specifications and Price:

Engine – 199.6cc oil-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder OHC

Power – 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm

Torque – 16.45 Nm at 6,500 rpm

Five-speed transmission

LED headlamp

Suspension – 37 mm telescopic (F)

10-step adjustable (R)

Brakes – 276 mm disc (F)

220 mm disc (R)

Single-channel ABS

Tyres – 90/90-21 (F)

120/80-18 (R)

Wheelbase – 1410 mm

Seat height – 823 mm

Ground Clearance – 220 mm

Kerb weight – 157 kg

Fuel capacity – 13 litres

LCD instrument panel with smartphone-enabled navigation

Price: Rs 1,15,230 (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Rally kit – Rs 38,000

Last month, Hero MotoCorp announced that sales for the Xpulse 200 surpassed 10,000 units in Kerala. In January, the company marked crossing a production milestone of 10 crore units and rolled out six 100 Million Edition two-wheelers including Xtreme 160R, Splendor Plus and more. The company also announced during the event that it will now be launching 10 products every year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.