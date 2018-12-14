Video: Ambulance on a motorcycle! How this vehicle can save lives in rural India

Over the last year, we have seen multiple examples of the motorcycle ambulance, and how they have been crucial in reaching patients fast enough to give patients first aid. Globally the Ambucycle is likely to have saved hundreds of thousands of lives. In India, states like Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa already have motorcycle-borne first responders that even carry mildly ailing patients out of inaccessible places. Now, a new video has emerged on social media showing an early prototype of evolved from the Ambucycle which has a sidecar so that patients can lie down and be transported. The video does not credit the inventor nor does it say where the video originates from, although it seems to shot somewhere in south India.

As the video shows, the ambucycle side carrier is still in the very early stages of conception but the idea is something that seems to have a lot of potentials. Not only does this modification drastically reduce the cost of an actual ambulance but it also adds value to the original ambucycle allowing you to carry your patient in the sidecar and reach backward locations. Still, in formative stages, not a lot is known about the Ambucycle side cart, but prima facie it seems that the ambucycle uses a Bajaj V15 to power it. The 11.8 hp V15 should be more than enough to get the patient to the hospital although the weight is likely to offset the performance slightly, expect it to be adequate.

The nascent idea is a start and although there is loads of room for improvement we expect that it will inspire more refined versions in the near future. The idea could be further refined with better suspension, a more powerful bike and maybe a little more roominess inside the patient cabin. As of now, it is just an idea, but with a little more refinement it could seriously change the face of rural Medicaid!

Video Credit: Dr. Subrahmanyam Karuturi