Video: 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review – Tripper navigation, specs, price

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan remains identical to the motorcycle we rode over a year ago when it was launched with BS-VI compliance. But, it now features Royal Enfield's Tripper navigation and improved ergonomics as well.

The newest version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan was launched last month and as it has been with every generation, the 2021 model is an improvement over the previous version. The MY2021 model has been improved in terms of aesthetics, ergonomics, comfort and convenience in the form of the Tripper navigation. The second-most affordable ADV boasts several changes onboard, from tweaks to the luggage rack, addition of new colours and in line with its long-distance tourer characteristic, the luggage rack is now sturdier than before.

The Tripper system which was first introduced with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 now finds a place on the Himalayan’s instrument console. Developed in partnership with Google Maps, the Tripper system comes with its own designated screen for turn-by-turn navigation. All the user has to do is to connect their smartphone using the Royal Enfield app.

The Himalayan received a set of new colour options when the BS-VI version was introduced and now in its 2021 version, there are more options to choose from. It now comes in six paint schemes – Rock Red, Lake Blue, Gravel Grey, Mirage Silver (new), Pine Green (new), and Granite Black (updated). Snow and Sleet Grey have been discontinued.

Also read: 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

The metal rack up front of the motorcycle has been tweaked to make more space and better accommodate taller riders. Also, with the addition of a new screen (for the Tripper), the instrument cluster is now larger, and so is the flyscreen which gets a light smoke tint. Along with these new features, the new Himalayan also has a new high-density seat foam for improved comfort.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Specifications

Engine – 411cc Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC

Power – 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm

Torque – 32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 rpm

Five-speed transmission

Ground clearance – 220 mm

Seat height – 800 mm

Kerb weight – 199 kg

Fuel tank capacity – 15 litres

Tyres – 90/90 -21″ (F)

120/90 – 17″ (R)

Brakes – 300 mm disc, two-piston calliper (F)

240 mm disc, single-piston floating calliper (R)

Dual-channel ABS (switchable)

Suspension – 41 mm Telescopic forks, 200 mm travel (F)

Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel (R)

Half-duplex split cradle frame

Price – Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.