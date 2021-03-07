Video: 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review – Tripper navigation, specs, price

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan remains identical to the motorcycle we rode over a year ago when it was launched with BS-VI compliance. But, it now features Royal Enfield's Tripper navigation and improved ergonomics as well.

By:March 7, 2021 12:38 PM

The newest version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan was launched last month and as it has been with every generation, the 2021 model is an improvement over the previous version. The MY2021 model has been improved in terms of aesthetics, ergonomics, comfort and convenience in the form of the Tripper navigation. The second-most affordable ADV boasts several changes onboard, from tweaks to the luggage rack, addition of new colours and in line with its long-distance tourer characteristic, the luggage rack is now sturdier than before.

The Tripper system which was first introduced with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 now finds a place on the Himalayan’s instrument console. Developed in partnership with Google Maps, the Tripper system comes with its own designated screen for turn-by-turn navigation. All the user has to do is to connect their smartphone using the Royal Enfield app.

The Himalayan received a set of new colour options when the BS-VI version was introduced and now in its 2021 version, there are more options to choose from. It now comes in six paint schemes – Rock Red, Lake Blue, Gravel Grey, Mirage Silver (new), Pine Green (new), and Granite Black (updated). Snow and Sleet Grey have been discontinued.

Also read: 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

The metal rack up front of the motorcycle has been tweaked to make more space and better accommodate taller riders. Also, with the addition of a new screen (for the Tripper), the instrument cluster is now larger, and so is the flyscreen which gets a light smoke tint. Along with these new features, the new Himalayan also has a new high-density seat foam for improved comfort.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Specifications

Engine – 411cc Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC
Power – 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm
Torque – 32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 rpm
Five-speed transmission

Ground clearance – 220 mm
Seat height – 800 mm
Kerb weight – 199 kg
Fuel tank capacity – 15 litres

Tyres – 90/90 -21″ (F)
120/90 – 17″ (R)

Brakes – 300 mm disc, two-piston calliper (F)
240 mm disc, single-piston floating calliper (R)
Dual-channel ABS (switchable)

Suspension – 41 mm Telescopic forks, 200 mm travel (F)
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel (R)
Half-duplex split cradle frame

Price – Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Suzuki Access 125 Review | Addition of navigation on-the-go improves the deal

New Suzuki Access 125 Review | Addition of navigation on-the-go improves the deal

Good news! Dual airbags to be standard on all new cars in India from April 1

Good news! Dual airbags to be standard on all new cars in India from April 1

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Actor Dulquer Salmaan caught breaking traffic rules in a Porsche: Kerala Police takes action

Actor Dulquer Salmaan caught breaking traffic rules in a Porsche: Kerala Police takes action

The autonomous and electric vehicle future: What it will take for India to be ready

The autonomous and electric vehicle future: What it will take for India to be ready

Lifted Porsche Taycan Cross Tursimo breaks cover: Electric sports crossover with 625hp!

Lifted Porsche Taycan Cross Tursimo breaks cover: Electric sports crossover with 625hp!

Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 crores funding: Commercial electric three-wheeler launch in Q2 2021

Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 crores funding: Commercial electric three-wheeler launch in Q2 2021

TVS Apache RTR200 single-channel ABS model with riding modes launched

TVS Apache RTR200 single-channel ABS model with riding modes launched

BMW M340i xDrive Review: Quickest Made in India Car

BMW M340i xDrive Review: Quickest Made in India Car

BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online

BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online

Studds Crest, budget helmet, launched: Features explained

Studds Crest, budget helmet, launched: Features explained

Over 150 cars with banned BS4 engines seized: Nine arrested for illegal car sales in Mumbai

Over 150 cars with banned BS4 engines seized: Nine arrested for illegal car sales in Mumbai

BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here's when you can order next

Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here's when you can order next

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur