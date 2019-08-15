2020 Ducati 959 Panigale, V4 streetfighter spied again, Possible debut on October 23

The new generation Ducati Panigale 959 has been snapped testing again. A video has recently been shared on YouTube by a channel called MotorCisa in which one can see the replacement for the current generation 959. In the footage, one can also see the upcoming Ducati V4 naked streetfighter. Sadly though, both these motorcycles are covered in heavy camouflage and hence, the exact visual details remain a mystery as of now. The new generation 959 Panigale was spotted earlier in May and the spy images showed off the complete front profile of the motorcycle.

As seen in the pictures, it is quite clear that the upcoming 959 will get the same Panigale V4 like front profile. Moreover, the upcoming model will get a single-sided swingarm as opposed to double-sided unit on the existing 959. Another prominent change is the new and bigger exhaust canister and it looks like the one on the Ducati Diavel. Apart from the new 959, the V4 streetfighter has also been caught in the video. As the name suggests, the bike will be the naked version of the Panigale V4 and is expected to get the same engine and electronics package.

The engine on both these motorcycles will be Euro-V compliant to meet the stringent emission norms. As for the 959, expect the engine to be more powerful than before with some slight revisions. The next generation Ducati 959 Panigale and the V4 streetfighter are expected to make a debut on October 23rd at the 2020 Ducati World Premiere. Apart from these two, expect to see some more brand new Ducati machines. As far as India launch is concerned, expect both these motorcycles to make their way here sometime next year.

More details to follow soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit now!

Source: MotorCisa (YouTube)