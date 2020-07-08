Vespa VXL, SXL facelift bookings open: Here’s how to book this scooter from home

The Vespa scooters were shown earlier at the Auto Expo, might be priced a tad more than before, and will be available in both 125 and 150cc configurations, sometime this month in the Indian market.

By:Published: July 8, 2020 12:14 PM

After showcasing the new Vespa VXL, SXL scooters at the Auto Expo 2020, Piaggio India has now opened pre-bookings. One can now book the scooter from shop.vespaindia.com. These scooters come with a 125cc or 150cc engine compliant with BS6 norms. The online booking amount is Rs 1,000. The facelifted models come with three new colours,5-petal alloy wheels, an LED headlight, bright DRL, boot light, USB mobile charging port and adjustable rear suspension. This is expected to enhance the value of the scooters. As it is, most of the Vespa scooters are priced above the Rs 1 lakh mark and these additions will definitely be liked by customers. Vespa India is one of the few scooter companies in the country that have started accepting end-to-end online bookings. In this, the customer never has to visit the dealership. That is quite a positive thing during these harrowing times.

Diego Graffi, chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “We will be launching Vespa VXL and SXL Facelifts in the first half of July with the aim to strengthen our customers premium mobility experience further through our most iconic brand Vespa. Vespa continues to rediscover itself with the times and continuously creates the next level of experience retaining its iconic stature, original design and vibrancy. We are sure that our discerning consumer who are looking forward to embracing the differentiation would enjoy our new offering.”

As for the engine, there is no change expected and these will be in the same state of tune as the pre-facelift models. The Vespa 125cc engine gets fuel injection and makes 9.7hp power while the 150cc unit produces 10.2hp. Depending on the cubic capacity, the scooters also get CBS or ABS.  These 2020 Vespa facelifted models are already being claimed to be dispatched to dealerships. The launch is expected to happen sometime this month. Post-launch, the deliveries will begin.

