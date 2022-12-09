Vespa SXL range launched in four new colours: Priced from Rs 1.33 lakh

The Vespa SXL range has been launched in India in four new vibrant colour schemes. These gearless scooters are priced from Rs 1.33 lakh to Rs 1.53 lakh, ex-showroom.

Piaggio Vehicles has announced the launch of four new vibrant colours for the Vespa SXL range of scooters. These new colours are Midnight Desert, Tuscany Sunset, Jade Streak and Sunny Escapade. The new Vespa SXL range is offered in 125cc and 150cc variants. They are priced from Rs 1.33 lakh and go up to Rs 1.53 lakh, ex-showroom.

Vespa SXL 125

The Vespa SXL 125 series is priced from Rs 1.33 lakh to Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-showroom. Powering this gearless scooter is a 124.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 9.8 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 9.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a CVT.

Vespa SXL 150

The Vespa SXL 150 range is priced from Rs 1.47 lakh to Rs 1.53 lakh, ex-showroom. It draws power from a 149.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 10.3 bhp at 7,600 RPM and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM, paired with a CVT.

Commenting on the new launch, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles, said, “We are excited to introduce the Vespa with refreshed style and vibrancy after receiving overwhelming response from our Indian customers. With the new colour portfolio of Vespa, we aim to give our customers a plethora of choices to select the best variant for them which matches their personality and to offer new riding experience which would amaze our riders.”

