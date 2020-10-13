Vespa & Aprilia scooters get festive season discounts: Insurance benefits, free accessories & more

Vespa and Aprilia scooter customers can avail of benefits worth Rs 10,000. including the newly-launched products. The offers include insurance benefits, free accessories, roadside assistance, and more.

By:October 13, 2020 4:40 PM

Piaggio India today announced festive season discounts and benefits on its Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters. The offers will be valid until the 16th of November 2020. During this time period, customers will be able to avail benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on purchase of any Vespa and Aprilia scooter variants, including the BS6 Vespa facelift and BS6 Aprilia range across dealerships in the country. The festive offer entails insurance benefit of up to Rs 7,000, complementary accessories worth up to Rs 4,000 and an e-commerce booking benefit of Rs 2,000. Furthermore, this Dusshera and Diwali, customers can avail of the first year of free service and five years of warranty which includes free roadside assistance for two years.

Vespa VXL and SXL range get Monocoque full steel body, three-coat body colours, combined braking system (CBS) with twin pot calliper disk brakes. The new range is BS6 compliant with a three-valve fuel-injected engine.

The new lifestyle scooter range features petal design alloy wheels with broad tyres. The new 2020 Vespa facelift VXL and SXL range is now equipped with crystal illumination LED headlight, centre integrated day time running light (DRL), USB mobile charging port and under-seat storage light.

Also read: Vespa and Aprilia scooters now available on lease in these cities: Piaggio ties up with OTO Capital

The new Aprilia range including the SR 160 and SR 125, the Storm 125 (newly launched disk brake and digital cluster model) come with BS6 three-valve fuel-injected engine and large alloy wheels with wide tyres. The scooters feature a combined braking system with twin pot calliper disk brake and a host of other features.

Piaggio’s offers are targeted across platforms to provide hassle-free buying and ownership experience, we are sure that this festival special offer and experience of owning Vespa and Aprilia will award the unforgettable unique experience to their prospective customers, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said.

