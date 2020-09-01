Vespa Racing Sixties launched in India: Price, features of Vespa SXL-based scooter revealed

The Vespa Racing Sixties models' price is Rs 8,000 more than the regular 125 and Rs 7,000 over that of the 150 SXL. These scooters will part of the regular fleet and are not limited edition models.

September 1, 2020

The Vespa Racing Sixties scooter has been launched in India. It was first shown at the Auto Expo 2020 along with the other Vespa products. Vespa India held its first digital press conference to announce the commencement of sales today. This Vespa Racing Sixties scooters pay homage to the sixties racing period that the brand is famous for. Vespa designers have brought in the same theme elements in this 2020 machine. For example, there is the pristine white body colour along with a tinge of red graphics, as well as gold. The alloy wheels are again golden in colour and have five spokes. Matte black finish has been given on the wing mirrors, chrome muffler and few other body parts. The Racing Sixties version is going to continue alongside the regular models. Both 125 and 150cc versions are available. One can now book these scooters online for Rs 1,000 and also stand to earn up to Rs 2,000 discount.

The Vespa Racing Sixties 125 model is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh whereas the 150 is for Rs 1.32 lakh, ex-Pune. This price is Rs 8,000 more than the regular 125 and Rs 7,000 over that of the 150. Power to the 125cc scooter comes from a 3-valve, 125cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 9.81hp of power and 9.6Nm. As far as the 150cc motor is concerned, it produces 10.32hp of power and 10.6Nm.

Along with the move to the BS6 emission norms, Vespa India has got in a few changes to the scooters. This includes the LED headlights, a better instrument console as well as new graphics. There is also a cellphone charger slot available. Vespas are amongst the costliest scooters in their class. In fact, their ex-showroom price is more when compared to the on-road of many other 125cc competitors like the Honda Activa 125 or Suzuki Burgman Street.

There are also Aprilia models that roll out from the same Baramati factory. These though are priced relatively lower than that of the Vespas.

