Vespa Elettrica: Piaggio’s first all-electric scooter launched, costs more than a hatchback!

Piaggio's Vespa Elettrica has been rolled out in international markets and is now available for order. After dropping teasers and making announcements, production of the first ever electric Vespa began in the month of September. Initially, Vespa Elettrica will be available in 19 Eurozone countries. The price of the Vespa has been revealed and it is rather a big figure. Vespa Elettrica will carry a price tag of $7,360 (approximately Rs 5.43 lakh), which is good enough for buying a well-kitted hatchback.

Vespa Elettrica will be powered by a DC motor for 2.7 hp continuous and 5.4 hp peak power. The scooter should be really nippy with the throttle, as the electric motor delivers on a peak torque rating of 200 Nm.

The motor draws power from a lithium-ion battery that delivers 100 km between charges and can be recharged in four hours. Piaggio has claimed that the battery is good for 1,000 charge cycles, which is equivalent to 50,000-70,000 km of riding or 10 years for most riders.

The company has not put a number on Vespa Elettrica's top speed, but it has revealed that the speed will be limited to 30 km/h. Vespa Elettrica sales will begin by the end of October to reach full marketing in November to coincide with the 2018 Milan EICMA show. Sales will begin in Europe to then be extended to the United States and Asia starting in early 2019.

Last month, Piaggio India launched the new 2018 Aprilia SR 150 range along with the new Vespa scooter line up in the country. While the new 2018 Vespa VXL 150 will be available at a price of Rs 91,140, the new Vespa SXL 150 can be yours for Rs (ex-showroom, Pune). The company has also launched the new all-black Vespa Notte 125 limited edition at a price of Rs 68,829 (ex-showroom Pune).