Vespa Dual SXL, VXL launched in India: Priced from Rs 1.32 lakh

The new Vespa Dual SXL and VXL series scooters have been launched in India. They are available in 125cc & 150cc variants and have been priced from Rs 1.32 lakh, ex-showroom.

Piaggio Vehicles has updated the Vespa premium range of scooters to comply with the latest BS6 phase 2 emission norms. The company has also introduced new dual-tone colour variants for the Vespa SXL and VXL series that are sold in 125 and 150cc variants. The prices of the new Vespa Dual series scooters start at Rs 1.32 lakh, ex-showroom.

Vespa Dual SXL, VXL launched: Variant-wise prices

Vespa Dual variant Price (ex-showroom) VXL 125 Rs 1.32 lakh VXL 150 Rs 1.46 lakh SXL 125 Rs 1.37 lakh SXL 150 Rs 1.49 lakh

The prices of the new Vespa Dual series scooters are mentioned in the above table. While the VXL 125 is priced at Rs 1.32 lakh, the VXL 150 costs Rs 1.46 lakh, ex-showroom. Vespa’s SXL series, on the other hand, which boasts a retro look and round headlamp is priced at Rs 1.37 lakh and Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom, for the 125 and 150cc variants respectively.

Vespa Dual SXL, VXL: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Vespa SXL and VXL 125 is a 124.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 9.8 bhp and 9.6 Nm of torque. Their 150cc variants, on the other hand, get a 149.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 10.3 bhp and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. The engines are now BS6 phase 2 compliant and they come mated to a CVT.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Raghuvanshi, Executive Vice President of 2W Domestic Business (ICE) at Piaggio Vehicles said, “Celebrating the young, wild, and free, the Vespa Dual is a tribute to the youthful Vespa spirit. The Vespa Dual is designed for those who choose to go against the grain, lead a unique life chasing new experiences, and stand out in a crowd, turning heads wherever they go. We are excited to see its acceptance.”

