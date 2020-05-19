Vespa, Aprilia dealerships reopen in Karnataka: 21 outlets now operational

The Karnataka government has given Piaggio India the green light to reopen 21 Vespa and Aprilia dealership in eight cities.

By:Updated: May 19, 2020 7:12:52 PM

BSVI Vespa SXL 149 and BSVI Vespa VXL 149 launched, price starts from 1.22 lakh rupee, know engine and power detail

Piaggio India has now reopened Aprilia and Vespa dealerships in eight cities in Karnataka. 21 dealerships spread across the state in cities like Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangalore, Bijapur, Shimoga, Udupi, Belgaum and Davangere are now operational. Piaggio India says that the reopening of its dealerships have been done in a phased manner in the last few days and have been partially or fully operations with due health and safety measures. The manufacturer claims to have completely sanitised all the touchpoints in accordance to the guidelines introduced by the company to protect its workforce against COVID-19.

Aprilia and Vespa dealerships which have reopened in Karnataka are said to be practicing social distancing, contactless greeting, wearing protective gear and sanitisation while addressing the sales and service needs of the customer. Customers can also pre-book a service appointment and avoid crowding at the workshops.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said that Piaggio has been working with its dealers to navigate through the new reality and resuming operations. The brand has kept in mind the anxiety of its customers and hence announced the extension of warranties and free services which would expire during the lockdown period. Graffi also mentions that the brand’s dealerships are prepared to address al vehicle sales and service requirements.

Piaggio has also announced that it has resumed manufacturing operations at its Baramati plant that manufactures the Vespa and Aprilia scooters. Under the Aprilia name, the company manufactures and sells the SR 125, Storm 125, SR 150, SR 150 Carbon and SR 150 Race. As for the Vespa models, Piaggio sells multiple versions of the scooter in India with the same 125cc and 150cc engine options.

