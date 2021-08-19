Vespa 75th anniversary edition launched: New features of this Rs 1.4 lakh rupee scooter explained

This particular edition harks to the company's storied history as well as the timeless classic that the model has now become. 

August 19, 2021 5:56 PM

Vespa has completed 75 years of being in operations. To commemorate this occasion and coinciding with the India’s Independence Day celebrations, the company has launched the 75th anniversary edition scooter. The Vespa 75th anniversary edition model can now be ordered online or through authorised dealerships for Rs 5,000. The Vespa 75th anniversary edition is available in 125cc (Rs 1.26 lakh) and 150cc (Rs 1.40 lakh), ex-showroom. Deliveries are expected to begin soon for these scooters and it is likely these might be limited edition models. There is a lone color on offer. The Vespa models currently are the most expensive ones in India, especially when it comes to Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) scooters. This particular edition harks to the company’s storied history as well as the timeless classic that the model has now become.

A glossy metallic Giallo colour is the lone option. Vespa proudly displays the number 75 on side panels and the front bumper displayed in matt metallic pyrite color which matches the front tie with chrome inserts. Along with it is the chrome 75th Logo on the glove box shield as well as the mention whether this is a 125cc or 150cc scooter. The seats of the Vespa are done in Nobuk leather. There is a custom dual purpose bag that symbolises the spare wheel from erstwhile Vespa models. A dust grey colour has been given for the machined alloy wheels. Other changes when compared to the regular Vespa models in India include a longer visor.

Diego Graffi, chairman and managing director, Piaggio India said, “We at Piaggio India live the Vespa culture of Freedom, Originality, Spontaneity and innovation, Vespa has lived the idea of emancipation, independence, exploration with light mobility. Being always fresh, vibrant, young and unconventional, the Vespa 75th edition celebrates the iconic history and special values of Vespa and depicts them with special execution, As we are celebrating the value of independence through Vespa 75 th, it also embarks Vespa’s journey in India at the time India celebrates 75 years of Independence.”

