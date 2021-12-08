Vega, BASF unveil Concept Helmet with scratch, fire resistance & more: Details

The key pillars of the Concept Helmet revolve around being lightweight and also, better ventilation for greater comfort and safety for customers in the Asia Pacific. 

By:Updated: Dec 08, 2021 2:06 PM

Vega and BASF have unveiled a Concept Helmet that is being claimed to ‘showcase innovative material solutions and designs that enhance motorcyclists’ style, safety, comfort, and functionality’. The key pillars of the project revolve around being lightweight and also, better ventilation for greater comfort and safety for customers in the Asia Pacific. The new Concept Helmet features Infinergy E-TPU for its outer layer of the interior and the same is claimed to offer a good damping performance. Moreover, Elastollan TPU is used for the bottom ribs and soft pad over the Bluetooth and while this provides a smooth and soft-touch surface, the company is claiming excellent wear and tear
performance with it.

Watch Video | Concept Helmet key features explained: 

The brand says that when applied as a paint protection film and Electroluminescent (EL) strip light, Elastollan offers good transparency, scratch resistance, and excellent durability. In addition, Ultramid PA is used for the outer shell, breath guard cover, and carabiner assembly as it provides good impact resistance and mechanical performance. Also, Ultraform POM for gears and other components possess excellent sliding characteristics and good dimensional stability. Furthermore, Ultradur PBT is deployed for the front air vent, assembly dust pocket, and filter body in order to provide good flowability, aesthetics, and outdoor durability.

Speaking on the new Concept Helmet, Marilyn Lye, Vice President, Business Management Industrial, Performance Materials Asia Pacific, BASF said that the versatility of their innovative and customized material solutions also opens up design possibilities. He adds that you need more than just a product to solve challenges – you need a variety of high-performance materials, applications, engineering, simulation, and manufacturing know-how to develop new products and applications. He further stated that the brand’s co-creation projects, such as the concept helmet, demonstrate how successful collaboration along the entire value chain can better serve market needs.

