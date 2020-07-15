Used bikes/scooters with 1-year free warranty: CredR introduces 100% cover for engine & gearbox

CredR comprehensive warranty package will include a 100 percent cover for some 40 critical components of the engine and gearbox of the used motorcycle or scooter.

By:Published: July 15, 2020 3:16 PM

used two wheeler warranty

CredR, a used two-wheeler marketplace, has announced a 12-month comprehensive warranty on all of the used two-wheelers sold through its showrooms. Under the new initiative, all used two-wheelers sold will receive a 100% cover on any damage to the engine or the gearbox. The warranty package will cover over 40 critical components of the engine and gearbox. CredR claims that this warranty package will save a consumer up to Rs 20,000 in a single year. The comprehensive warranty package also includes four mandatory vehicle services to regulate wear and tear of the two-wheeler. The vehicle services will be taken care of by CredR’s network of authorised service centres. CredR has reported a 200% surge in demand from Lockdown 1.0 to Unlock 2.0.

“CredR is a full-stack business that operates large scale, mechanised refurbishment centres and hires skilled auto experts to refurbish their two-wheelers before the sale. This strong grip on the quality of our refurbished two-wheelers gives us the confidence to extend the warranty offer from 6 months to a 12 Months Warranty for our customers, which no other company can offer,” Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategy Officer, CredR, said.

Also read: Buying a used bike/scooter? Focus on these seven things before sealing the deal

CredR recently also launched its online booking and contactless delivery features allowing customers to book their bikes online and receive home delivery of their chosen two-wheeler. Additionally, the brand also provides Paper Transfer assistance and insurance with each and every two-wheeler.

In May this year, CredR launched a buyback program for used two-wheelers – CredR Buyback Plus. Under this, its customers receive an assured buyback value for their two-wheelers at the time of purchase. This value can be reclaimed by the customer by selling the purchased two-wheeler back to CredR within the stipulated 12-month window.

