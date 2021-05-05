Used two-wheeler popularity up since March 2020: Bajaj, Hero most popular brands

On a YoY basis, demand for Bajaj motorcycles went up by 29%, while demand for Hero motorbikes shot up by 40%.

Photo: OLXAutos

OLX Autos recently reported that jump user demand for pre-owned two-wheelers has jumped by 20% in March 2021 compared to March 2020. OLX analysed data from over 4,000 cities and across 10 lakh plus users on the platform. The data suggests that most of these sales are taking place in metro cities. The top five cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Pune generated the most demand for pre-owned two-wheelers in March 2021 while the key non-metros generating the most demand for pre-owned two-wheelers are Jaipur, Surat, Lucknow, Nagpur and Coimbatore.

The data also found that Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp are the most popular pre-owned two-wheeler brands. On a YoY basis, demand for Bajaj motorcycles went up by 29%, while demand for Hero motorbikes shot up by 40%. The top five OEMs in the pre-owned two-wheeler market are Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Yamaha, Royal Enfield and Honda.

On a YoY basis, Bajaj Pulsar remained the most popular two-wheeler model in the pre-owned market. Demand for Bajaj Pulsar shot up by 18% while demand for Hero Splendor shot up by 43% on a YoY basis while demand for Royal Enfield Classic was up by 4% in the same time frame.

Supply has increased by 6% for pre-owned two-wheelers. Honda, Bajaj, Hero Motocorp are the three most popular brands listed for sale on OLX. On a YoY basis, the top three brands witnessed a jump of 16% in their supply.

OLX noticed a 6% YoY overall increase in the supply of pre-owned two-wheelers with Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi remaining to be the top three cities listing the most number of pre-owned two-wheelers for sale. Honda Activa, Bajaj Pulsar and Hero Splendor are the three most listed models for sale on OLX.

