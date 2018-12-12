Upto Rs 1 lakh off on Harley Davidson Street 750 and Street Rod: Here’s why you need to hurry

Harley-Davidson motorcycles are being offered with some attractive discounts for year-end. The company is offering attractive benefits on the purchase of its two entry-level motorcycles namely Street 750 and Street Rod. When we spoke to some dealers in Delhi NCR, they informed us that the Harley-Davidson Street 750 is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 81,000. On the other hand, if you wish to go for the Harley-Davidson Street Rod, you can save up to Rs 1 lakh. The said discounts on the two Harley-Davidson motorcycles are valid in Delhi only till 15th December. Having said that, if you are planning to buy any of the two brand new Harleys and wish to save some money, you need to hurry up as you only have three days for the same.

While the company is offering discounts on multiple states in India, the figures may vary depending on dealer to dealer. With the latest discounts, the new Harley Davidson Street 750 can now be yours in India for a price of Rs 4.50 lakh as against its previous price of Rs 5.31 lakh. On the other hand, you can now bring home the new Harley Davidson Street Rod at a price of Rs 5.50 lakh compared to its standard price of Rs 6.51 lakh. All prices being ex-showroom, Delhi.

Harley Davidson Street 750 is the most affordable motorcycle that you can buy in India and the Street Rod sits above it in the company's product portfolio. It is not just Harley Davidson that is offering year-end discounts on its motorcycles in India. BMW Motorrad also announced a price cut for its most affordable offerings namely G 310 R and G 310 GS. The Bavarian automaker is offering discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on the purchase of any of the two mentioned motorcycles in India.

