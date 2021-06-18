Updated Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray-ZR unveiled: To get these new cool features

Yamaha says that the hybrid system provides the scooter with "additional power". We assume it might be working quite similarly to the SHVS on the Maruti Suzuki cars.

Yamaha India today launched the new FZ-X model. Alongside the same, the company also revealed its upcoming revamp plan. All of the Yamaha two-wheelers in India will get Bluetooth connectivity, side stand engine cut-off as standard. Now this is a good bit to know. The start-stop technology though may be relegated only for the scooters for now. Speaking of scooters, Yamaha also said that they will soon launch the updated Fascino as well as the Ray-ZR 125 models. Come to think of it, the all-new 125cc scooters were launched just last year. The technology war has truly caught on, it seems. The Fascino will get a higher number of upgrades including a new engine with hybrid technology. A slide in the presentation shows that the engine makes 8.2PS of power, same as the current model. The torque too stays put at 10.3Nm. An additional battery pack placed on the floor of the scooter.

Yamaha says that the hybrid system provides the scooter with “additional power”. We assume it might be working quite similarly to the SHVS on the Maruti Suzuki cars. This, along with the stop-start system will ensure fuel efficiency as well as lower pollution gains. Yamaha said, “As standard, the new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid flaunts a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System with added functionality that newly adopts the Hybrid System wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when you accelerate from a stop, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs. About three seconds after starting, or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level, the Power Assist function is cancelled. Also, an indicator light in the instrument cluster will inform the rider when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is in operation.”

The design of the scooter vastly remains the same but Yamaha has adopted all-LED headlights, tail lamp, a fully-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, noise-less starter and more. There is also the side stand engine inhibitor. Yamaha will offer the Fascino with golden coloured alloy wheels and in nine colours. All this will come at an additional cost. How much is what Yamaha will reveal in the coming days. At present, one can buy the Fascino with a Rs 3,800 insurance benefit. For more details on this, one will need to visit the nearest Yamaha showroom.

Yamaha also said the Ray ZR and Street Rally will also get updated and briefly showed us the scooters. However, we don’t have any images to show you at present.

