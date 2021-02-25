Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

From the silhouette, it is clear that the TVS Star City Plus' design hasn't changed. It though will gain LED headlights and possibly a disc brake in the front.

TVS is all set to launch another new bike in the Indian market. It is the updated TVS Star City Plus. The TVS Star City Plus was updated last year to meet the BS6 emission norms. Now the company is teasing the updated model. From the silhouette, it is clear that the bike’s design hasn’t changed. It though will gain LED headlights and possibly a disc brake in the front. LED winkers too could be part of the package. The seat too is a bit thicker, it seems. New paint schemes too could be introduced. Mechanically, there could be one difference. The TVS Star City+ will continue to be powered by a 8.08hp/8.7Nm, 110cc engine, fed by fuel injection. However, TVS’ Intelli-Go tech might make its way here. This is essentially stop-start technology that will cut off the motor if the engine is idling, in let’s say, a traffic signal. To restart the engine, just pull the clutch.

This will result in lower emission levels as well as higher fuel efficiency. The tyres as well as alloy wheels along with other cycle parts should be like the outgoing model. In its present form, the motorcycle weighs 116kg which is slightly on the higher side for a 110cc bike. This bike runs a 4-speed gearbox. The claimed efficiency should be around 80kmpl.

TVS, it seems, may not be keen in getting the Victor model back. The motorcycle has been absent from showrooms ever since the BS6 norms set in. On the other hand, the TVS scooters like the Jupiter, NTorq are doing quite well. Their acquisition cost may be higher but that hasn’t dented their popularity. In the near future, TVS is expected to bring in more electric offerings, starting with another premium scooter. Currently, they have the iQube in the Indian market.

