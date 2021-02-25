Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

From the silhouette, it is clear that the TVS Star City Plus' design hasn't changed. It though will gain LED headlights and possibly a disc brake in the front.

By:February 25, 2021 2:27 PM

TVS is all set to launch another new bike in the Indian market. It is the updated TVS Star City Plus. The TVS Star City Plus was updated last year to meet the BS6 emission norms. Now the company is teasing the updated model. From the silhouette, it is clear that the bike’s design hasn’t changed. It though will gain LED headlights and possibly a disc brake in the front. LED winkers too could be part of the package. The seat too is a bit thicker, it seems. New paint schemes too could be introduced. Mechanically, there could be one difference. The TVS Star City+ will continue to be powered by a 8.08hp/8.7Nm, 110cc engine, fed by fuel injection. However, TVS’ Intelli-Go tech might make its way here. This is essentially stop-start technology that will cut off the motor if the engine is idling, in let’s say, a traffic signal. To restart the engine, just pull the clutch.

This will result in lower emission levels as well as higher fuel efficiency. The tyres as well as alloy wheels along with other cycle parts should be like the outgoing model. In its present form, the motorcycle weighs 116kg which is slightly on the higher side for a 110cc bike. This bike runs a 4-speed gearbox. The claimed efficiency should be around 80kmpl.

TVS, it seems, may not be keen in getting the Victor model back. The motorcycle has been absent from showrooms ever since the BS6 norms set in. On the other hand, the TVS scooters like the Jupiter, NTorq are doing quite well. Their acquisition cost may be higher but that hasn’t dented their popularity. In the near future, TVS is expected to bring in more electric offerings, starting with another premium scooter. Currently, they have the iQube in the Indian market.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled: 48V mild hybrid technology standard

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled: 48V mild hybrid technology standard

Rapido Auto completes 1 million rides in five months: Highest demand in this city

Rapido Auto completes 1 million rides in five months: Highest demand in this city

Terra Motors to adopt "Make in India" for its electric vehicles: To invest in this north-east state

Terra Motors to adopt "Make in India" for its electric vehicles: To invest in this north-east state

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine India launch date revealed: Features, specs, engines

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine India launch date revealed: Features, specs, engines

Renault Kiger Road Test Review: Beats the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?

Renault Kiger Road Test Review: Beats the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at Rs 5.73 lakh: More power, new features and more

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at Rs 5.73 lakh: More power, new features and more

Hyundai Alcazar global debut soon: New 7-seat SUV to rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus

Hyundai Alcazar global debut soon: New 7-seat SUV to rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus

BMW R18 Classic launched in India: What all you get for Rs 1.5 lakh more than First edition!

BMW R18 Classic launched in India: What all you get for Rs 1.5 lakh more than First edition!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 unveiled: Gets new paint job, bookings to open soon

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 unveiled: Gets new paint job, bookings to open soon

2021 Triumph Bonneville range unveiled: Changes on Street Twin, T100, T120, Bobber, Speedmaster listed!

2021 Triumph Bonneville range unveiled: Changes on Street Twin, T100, T120, Bobber, Speedmaster listed!

Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift teased: More powerful engine, better mileage claimed

Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift teased: More powerful engine, better mileage claimed

Mercedes-Benz, Get My Parking collaborate for IoT-enabled parking solution for cars with Mercedes me connect

Mercedes-Benz, Get My Parking collaborate for IoT-enabled parking solution for cars with Mercedes me connect

Piaggio Ape Electrik FX 3-wheelers launched: 3-year warranty, maintenance package on offer

Piaggio Ape Electrik FX 3-wheelers launched: 3-year warranty, maintenance package on offer

TVS Motor Company appoints Timothy Prentice as new Vice President - Design

TVS Motor Company appoints Timothy Prentice as new Vice President - Design

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched: New design, features and price

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched: New design, features and price