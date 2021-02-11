Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan launched: Capable ADV now gets navigation, new colours

Bookings and test rides of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan have already started and the starting price of the bike is Rs 2.01 lakh, up from the Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom tag earlier.

After months of teasing the motorcycle, Royal Enfield has finally launched the new Himalayan in the Indian market. The Royal Enfield Himalayan in its 2021 avatar gets three new colorways – Pine Green, Mirage Silver and Granite Black. Bookings and test rides have already started and the starting price of the bike is Rs 2.01 lakh, up from the Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom tag before. One can also customise the vehicle or add to the warranty/RSA through the Make-It-Yours tab on the RE website. RE’s much-applauded Tripper navigation makes its way to the Himalayan and this is a useful addition to say the least. Along with it, the bike also gets new windscreen which is taller than before, thereby deflecting the wind away from the rider’s chest. The seat cushioning too is claimed to be much more softer now, thereby allowing higher saddle time.

The luggage carrier on the new RE Himalayan comes with a base plate to allow more luggage to be carried in a secure fashion. It’s height too has been reduced to allow riders to mount, without their legs brushing against the rack. Moreover, the front rack too has been adjusted as it was often reported that it fouls with the legs of taller riders. It has been moved a bit further. There are no changes to the engine and it still retains its 411cc LS configuration.

Also Read Why your new KTM 390 Duke, RE Interceptor will not have imported Metzeler, Pirelli tyres now

The Himalayan’s engine makes 24.3hp of power and 32Nm of torque. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit and the bike comes with only an electric starter. It’s 41mm front forks as well as linkage monoshock suspension lend the bike great ride quality. The seat height is 800mm whereas the ground clearance is 220mm. The Himalayan is considered as one of the best off-road machines available in the entry-level ADV touring scene. At present, it is challenged by the KTM 250 ADV as well as the BMW G310 GS, both of which are expensive and more powerful too.

