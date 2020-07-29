Updated KTM 250 Duke with all-LED headlamp starts reaching dealerships: Expected price, all details

KTM 250 Duke is currently priced in India at Rs 2.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new updated model is expected to demand a considerable premium over the price of the previous one. Here are all details on the new model that has started arriving at the dealerships.

KTM 250 Duke is all set to get a significant update soon! The new facelift model has started reaching dealerships across India, image courtesy 91Wheels. The new model gets an all-LED headlamp upfront and the said unit looks the same as the one you see on the KTM 390 Duke. With the new update, the KTM 250 Duke not only looks a bit sharper than before but the new feature should also offer better illumination in the dark compared to the halogen set up with LED DRLs that used to come with it previously. Apart from the new headlamp, there are no changes to the motorcycle. Speaking of powertrain, the KTM 250 Duke is powered by a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 30 hp and 24 Nm.

The bike gets 43mm upside-down forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. Stopping power is delivered with the help of a 320 mm disc brake upfront along with a 230 mm disc unit at the rear, paired to a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). Prime features on the KTM 250 Duke are slipper clutch, all-digital instrument cluster and switchable ABS.

The KTM 250 Duke price in India is currently Rs 2.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new updated model is expected to demand a considerable premium over the price of the previous one. If you ask us, we are expecting an increment of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. Even with the revised price point, the KTM 250 Duke will continue to be one high on value-for-money motorcycle in its segment. The 250 Duke rubs shoulders against some popular quarter-litre streetfighters like Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25 and the Bajaj Dominar 250.

