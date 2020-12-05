Updated KTM 125 Duke arrives at dealerships: Expected price, features, design changes

The BS6 KTM 125 Duke bike was priced at Rs 1.42 lakh, ex-showroom whereas our sources tell us that the updated motorcycle will be for Rs 6,000 more.

By:Updated: Dec 05, 2020 3:22 PM
Image of the 2021 KTM 125 Duke from Europe used for illustration purpose.

KTM India will shortly and officially announce the prices of its best-seller, the updated 125 Duke. The KTM 125 Duke is already available in the Indian market, however wasn’t updated design-wise with the rest of its family in 2020. This is set to change with a sharper headlamp cluster, tank extensions, new sub-frame and other bits. For example, the headlamp design is the one from its bigger siblings but still has a halogen main bulb with LED DRLs. This lends an aggressive look to this entry-level KTM. KTM continues with the upside-down front forks, and WP monoshock at the back. The BS6 bike was priced at Rs 1.42 lakh, ex-showroom whereas our sources tell us that the updated motorcycle will be for Rs 6,000 more. In short, an on-road price slightly less than Rs 1.8 lakh, on-road. Before you cry hoarse over this, there are other changes too.

The bikes have started arriving at showrooms. The fuel tank capacity is now higher than before – 13.5 litres versus 10.5 litres. This means lesser fuel stops. The bike has gained weight now and tips the scales at 159kg, an increase by 7kg. The weight gain is due to the new sub-frame It is a bolt-on trellis unit now, similar to what the bigger capacity Dukes in India offer. KTM has also increased the seat height to 822mm whereas the ground clearance has decreased by 1mm and is now at 154mm. The instrument cluster remains untouched and we wish it offered the same levels of graphics that the 390 Duke comes with. Other bits that remain the same are the single-channel Bosch ABS unit and disc brakes at both ends. While the image you see here is of the European model, the Indian version continues with an underbelly exhaust.

KTM has also left the engine unchanged. This means a 124cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor that makes 14.5hp and 12Nm. A 6-speed gearbox is aligned with this engine. Bookings of the bike have started at Rs 5,000 and deliveries are being scheduled for mid of December. The KTM 125 Duke is the costliest 125cc bike on sale in the country and has no real competition.

