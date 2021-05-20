Updated Ducati Hypermotard 950 unveiled with new livery: India launch in 2021 fourth quarter

Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP sits at the top of the range and is distinguished from the other two models by Öhlins suspension with increased travel, Marchesini forged wheels and standard Ducati Quick Shift (DQS)

Ducati has lifted the covers off the Hypermotard 950 family that has been updated to Model Year 2022 for which the SP variant gets a new livery. The lineup has been upgraded to Euro V emissions standard and production has begun at Borgo Panigale. The lineup consists of the Hypermotard 950, Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP. Ducati say that the new livery of the SP version recalls the world of MotoGP in its colours and that of ‘freestyle sports’ in its graphic lines.

The Hypermotard 950 SP sits at the top of the range and is distinguished from the other two models by Öhlins suspension with increased travel, Marchesini forged wheels and standard Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO.

The Hypermotard 950 family is powered by the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine that delivers 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque 96 Nm at 7,250 rpm. These power and torque values remain unchanged with the transition to Euro 5 homologation.

The manufacturer also states that the gearbox has been revised to make it easier to engage neutral when the bike is stationary and improved precision in gear selection.

The Hypermotard 950 in Ducati Red colour scheme, the Hypermotard 950 RVE with ‘Graffiti’ livery and the Hypermotard 950 SP in the new ‘SP’ colour will be available for purchase at Ducati network dealers starting from June 2021 in Europe. The motorcycles are also available in a restricted version for A2 license holders.

In an interview with Express Drives, Bipul Chandra, Ducati India MD had stated that the Hypermotard 950 will be launching in the country in the fourth quarter of the year. The third quarter will see the arrival of the new Ducati Monster with a compact new design and 111 hp on tap.

