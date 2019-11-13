Updated BS-VI Honda CB Shine 125 SP India launch likely tomorrow: Expected price hike and more

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has confirmed that it will be launching a new two-wheeler on 14 November. While there is no confirmation yet, we have come to believe that it will most likely be the updated version of the Honda CB Shine 125 SP with a BS-VI compliant engine. This will be Honda's second BS-VI compliant two-wheeler in India, the first being BS-VI Honda Activa 125 which was launched in September. Also, this will only be India's second BS-VI compliant motorcycle as Hero MotoCorp recently launched the BS-VI Splendor iSmart.

Expect the new Honda CB Shine 125 SP to be priced at about 10-15% higher compared to the current model, which retails at Rs 65,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Besides the BS-VI upgrade, it is also be expected to get updated styling and features.

RTO registration documents of the motorcycle recently surfaced on the web which suggest that he CB Shine 125 SP will come with updated dimensions including the wheelbase and might gain a slight bit of power as well. There are various variants of the CB Shine expected, one of which will feature and front disc brake.

The leaked document mentions that there will be a bump in power by up to 0.7 hp, with the new CB Shine SP making 10.72hp. The torque will remain similar to the current figure of 10.3 Nm and the engine will continue to be paired with a five-speed transmission.

We recently learned that all future models from Honda will be available with a six-year warranty - three years standard and three years optional that can be purchased at about Rs 800. BS-VI Honda Activa 125 is already available with this offer and the new CB Shine 125 SP BS-VI will have a similar warranty package.