Updated Benelli TRK 502 images leaked: India launch and what to expect!

QJMotor’s SRT 500 has been leaked very recently through a new set of images, courtesy Bennetts. For those not in the know, QJ Motor is a subsidiary of Qianjiang, the brand that owns Benelli. The upcoming QJ SRT 500 will be based on the Benelli TRK 502 and can be launched as an updated version of the latter in some of the markets. The bike will be launched in two versions. While the touring version will have alloy wheels, the off-road biased version will get spoke wheels. In terms of styling and appearance, the QJ SRT 500 gets a subtle styling compared to the Benelli TRK 502. The front fascia of the SRT 500 is narrower and compact and has been equipped with projector headlamps. Moreover, the design of the fairing is also quite different. The hardware is also the same as the Benelli TRK 502 including upside-down forks upfront along with a rear monoshock.

As far as braking is concerned, the bike will come with twin disc brakes at the front along with a single disc at the rear. Not only this, but the QJ SRT 500 also shares its engine and chassis with the Benelli TRK 502. As already mentioned, the QJ SRT 500 might arrive in some global markets including India as the updated Benelli TRK 502. Global debut of the QJ SRT 500 is expected by the end of this year and hence, you can expect the updated Benelli TRK 502 to be launched here sometime next year. Expect the price to be considerably higher compared to the existing model. More details on the updated Benelli TRK 502 expected to spill in the coming days.

Benelli has been quite aggressive in its product strategies for India, especially during its second innings, this time with Hyderabad-based Mahavir Group. That said, if the partnership sees enough potential, the updated Benelli TRK 502 might be launched in India soon after its global debut, given the brand adopts the styling of the QJ SRT500 on the TRK 502 and launches it as a new model.

Image source: Bennetts.co.uk

