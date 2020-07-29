Updated Benelli 502C (QJ SRV500) urban cruiser spied: India launch, expected price and more details

The engine on the QJ SRV500 will likely be the same 500cc, parallel-twin unit as the Benelli 502C. The power output is also expected to be quite similar at 47 hp. Here is when to expect it in India.

By:Updated: Jul 29, 2020 2:49 PM
Updated Benelli 502C (QJ SRV500) – Image source Bennetts

Express Drives was the first publication to report that Benelli will be launching the 502C urban cruiser in India next when it comes to an all-new product. Now, very recently, the updated version of the same has been spotted in China. The bike in question will be launched by Benelli’s parent company – Qianjiang under QJ Motor as the SRV500. The biggest highlight of the Benelli 502C cruiser is that it seems to have taken its styling and design cues from the much-admired Ducati Diavel. Upfront, the bike gets an oval-shaped, all-LED headlamp along with a free-flowing fuel tank design. The tail section on the 502C is stubby just like the Diavel. Apart from being a good-looking urban cruiser, the Benelli 502C offers a relaxed riding position and hence, travelling to long distances shouldn’t be something to worry about.

Also Read EXCLUSIVE! Benelli to launch Ducati-Diavel styled 502C cruiser in India next: Here’s what to expect

The upcoming SRV500 gets a new frame along with a slightly bigger front wheel as well. The rear, on the other hand, gets a box-type swingarm as compared to the tubular unit on the Benelli 502C. The SRV500 has been quipped with telescopic forks along with a single disc upfront and that is why it might come as a more affordable alternative to the Benelli 502C that gets USD forks and twin disc setup at the front. The engine on the SRV500 will likely be the same 500cc, parallel-twin unit and the power output is also expected to be quite similar at 47 hp.

The SRV500 also weighs lighter, by around 20kg to be precise, when compared to the Benelli 502C. Speaking of global debut, the OJ SRV500 is expected to be launched abroad towards the end of this year with an India launch possibly early next year. The 502C will likely sport a price tag of close to Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Indian market.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Image source: Bennetts

