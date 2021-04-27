Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched: New colours, instrument console and more

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F always had a cult following and this is precisely the reason the company doesn't want to retire it yet.

By:April 27, 2021 1:47 PM

Bajaj Auto has updated its long-selling Pulsar 220F model. While the updates are whisker-thin, these will still manage to move this 220cc motorcycle from showrooms to homes. Part of the updates includes new paint schemes. In fact, one can now order the Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 in four new colour schemes – Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Saphhire Blue and Volcanic Red. The white was spotted at a dealership some time back and one can now book the bike with these colorways online or at the showroom. There is no change in the price from before. However, few days before the official launch of these colour schemes, Bajaj had raised the prices of the Pulsar 220F. In fact, the motorcycle now is priced at Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom. There is another minor change and this happens to be in the instrument console of the bike. It now has a blue backlight and gets distance to empty, average fuel economy indicator and carbon fibre surround.

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F always had a cult following and this is precisely the reason the company doesn’t want to retire it yet. It is a hot favourite amongst those desiring stability of the motorcycle as well as good performance. Bajaj had last year updated the engine to meet BS6 compliance. The oil-cooled engine makes 20.4PS of power and 18.55Nm of torque. There is also a 5-speed gearbox aligned to this engine. Bajaj also added ABS to the mix, however it is single-channel and is present on the front wheel. There though are disc brakes at both ends. Bajaj is also one of the few automakers to offer backlit switches on their bikes and the P220F also gets it.

A source tells us that Bajaj will likely be revamping the Pulsar 220F soon. It may get a four-valve head engine and slightly more power as well. This will be actually a much-awaited motorcycle for budding enthusiasts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Aprilia Tuono 1100, RSV4 1100 BS6 India launch, delivery timeline revealed

Aprilia Tuono 1100, RSV4 1100 BS6 India launch, delivery timeline revealed

2021 Kia Seltos Facelift India Launch LIVE: Changes to expect on the new Gravity Edition

2021 Kia Seltos Facelift India Launch LIVE: Changes to expect on the new Gravity Edition

Radical-looking, more powerful 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 breaks cover: All details

Radical-looking, more powerful 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 breaks cover: All details

Delhi Police catch fake Phoenix halogen headlights: How to identify genuine replacement headlamps

Delhi Police catch fake Phoenix halogen headlights: How to identify genuine replacement headlamps

5 bikes, scooter that offer best features under Rs 4 lakh: From ADV to supersport

5 bikes, scooter that offer best features under Rs 4 lakh: From ADV to supersport

New Suzuki Hayabusa with 190hp launched in India at Rs 16.40 lakh: Specs, features

New Suzuki Hayabusa with 190hp launched in India at Rs 16.40 lakh: Specs, features

Former Maruti MD, Jagdish Khattar, passes away: Saluting his achievements

Former Maruti MD, Jagdish Khattar, passes away: Saluting his achievements

Exclusive: Updated Aprilia SR160 to be launched in India by this time

Exclusive: Updated Aprilia SR160 to be launched in India by this time

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch LIVE: India's favourite superbike all set to return in new avatar

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch LIVE: India's favourite superbike all set to return in new avatar

India's top 5 highest-selling bikes, scooters in FY2021: Splendor, Activa top the list

India's top 5 highest-selling bikes, scooters in FY2021: Splendor, Activa top the list

Ugly copy of Porsche Panamera at Auto Shanghai 2021: Yet another cheap Chinese copy

Ugly copy of Porsche Panamera at Auto Shanghai 2021: Yet another cheap Chinese copy

2021 Formula E: Mercedes-EQ's Vries wins at Valencia E-Prix, Mahindra Racing's Lynn in top 10

2021 Formula E: Mercedes-EQ's Vries wins at Valencia E-Prix, Mahindra Racing's Lynn in top 10

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries to start soon: RR310 rival's price, specs, features

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries to start soon: RR310 rival's price, specs, features

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 spotted sans camouflage

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 spotted sans camouflage

Bajaj Avenger 220/160 video review: Specs, price, features

Bajaj Avenger 220/160 video review: Specs, price, features

India's largest ambulance network StanPlus enters Bengaluru with 100+ vehicles

India's largest ambulance network StanPlus enters Bengaluru with 100+ vehicles

BS6 CFMoto 650NK likely launch soon, followed by 650GT and MT models

BS6 CFMoto 650NK likely launch soon, followed by 650GT and MT models

SUV offensive: Volkswagen reveals six new models at Auto Shanghai

SUV offensive: Volkswagen reveals six new models at Auto Shanghai

BS6 200cc bikes you can buy: TVS Apache RTR200 to KTM RC200

BS6 200cc bikes you can buy: TVS Apache RTR200 to KTM RC200

50% charge in just 18 minutes! Ola electric scooter to offer higher range than Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak

50% charge in just 18 minutes! Ola electric scooter to offer higher range than Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak