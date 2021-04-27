Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched: New colours, instrument console and more

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F always had a cult following and this is precisely the reason the company doesn't want to retire it yet.

Bajaj Auto has updated its long-selling Pulsar 220F model. While the updates are whisker-thin, these will still manage to move this 220cc motorcycle from showrooms to homes. Part of the updates includes new paint schemes. In fact, one can now order the Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 in four new colour schemes – Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Saphhire Blue and Volcanic Red. The white was spotted at a dealership some time back and one can now book the bike with these colorways online or at the showroom. There is no change in the price from before. However, few days before the official launch of these colour schemes, Bajaj had raised the prices of the Pulsar 220F. In fact, the motorcycle now is priced at Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom. There is another minor change and this happens to be in the instrument console of the bike. It now has a blue backlight and gets distance to empty, average fuel economy indicator and carbon fibre surround.

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F always had a cult following and this is precisely the reason the company doesn’t want to retire it yet. It is a hot favourite amongst those desiring stability of the motorcycle as well as good performance. Bajaj had last year updated the engine to meet BS6 compliance. The oil-cooled engine makes 20.4PS of power and 18.55Nm of torque. There is also a 5-speed gearbox aligned to this engine. Bajaj also added ABS to the mix, however it is single-channel and is present on the front wheel. There though are disc brakes at both ends. Bajaj is also one of the few automakers to offer backlit switches on their bikes and the P220F also gets it.

A source tells us that Bajaj will likely be revamping the Pulsar 220F soon. It may get a four-valve head engine and slightly more power as well. This will be actually a much-awaited motorcycle for budding enthusiasts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.