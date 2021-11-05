Updated 2021 Aprilia SR 160 spotted: Key changes, expected price, details

The new 2021 Aprilia SR 160 will get a sportier-looking front fascia, making it more desirable than before. More details below.

By:Updated: Nov 05, 2021 12:17 PM
Updated 2021 Aprilia SR 160 (Image source - Aprilia Riders Club Bengaluru Facebook Page / Team ARC)

Aprilia India looks all set to launch the new updated version of its sporty scooter, better known as the SR 160 in the country. The new model has been snapped completely undisguised at what appears to be a company warehouse or a dealer stockyard. Speaking of updates that the new 2021 Aprilia SR 160 will have on offer, the scooter will get an updated front fascia featuring an all-LED headlight against a halogen unit on the outgoing model. The new headlamp design looks sharper and sportier and hence, tends to make the scooter even more desirable.

The instrument cluster of the new 2021 Aprilia SR 160 is expected to be a full-digital unit and the same might support Bluetooth smartphone connectivity as well. The 160.03cc, single-cylinder engine on the SR 160 already meets the BS6 norms and hence, we don’t expect to see any changes on the new facelift model in terms of powertrain. The said engine is good for churning out 10.84 hp of power along with 11.6 Nm of torque.

In terms of the hardware, the updated 2021 Aprilia SR 160 would use the same telescopic front forks along with a front disc brake, single-channel ABS, and also, 14-inch alloy wheels at both ends. The new model is expected to be launched very soon, keeping in mind the ongoing festive season. The present-day model is available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the new model is likely to demand a considerable premium over the price of the former. That said, we suspect that the new 2021 SR 160 would be launched at a price close to Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image source – Aprilia Riders Club Bengaluru Facebook Page / Team ARC

