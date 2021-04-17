Upcoming Yamaha FZ-X specifications leaked: Expected price, India launch details & more

The new Yamaha FZ-X is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks at a slightly higher price than the FZS-Fi that is currently on sale for Rs 1,04,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Yamaha Motor India is currently working on a new motorcycle that will be positioned in the FZ family. Christened as the FZ-X, the bike is expected to be launched in India soon and given the fact that the FZ moniker is used primarily for the brand’s street naked bikes, the said model will also get a similar body style. Now, very recently, a Government document has leaked online that reveals the specifications of the upcoming model. According to the leak, the Yamaha FZ-X will use the same 149cc engine from the FZS-FI. This rules out the possibility and the rumours that have been suggesting that the FZ-X will use a 250cc motor. The engine on the FZ-X will churn out slightly over 12 hp of power, which is the same figure as the FZS-Fi. Moreover, the wheelbase of the bike is the same at 1,330mm.

However, dimensions is one area where one can clearly notice the differences between the FZ-X and the FZS-Fi. According to the leaked document, the upcoming model will measure 2,020mm in length, 785mm in width, and 1,115mm in height. That said, the new model will be 30mm longer, 5mm wider and 35mm taller than the FZS-Fi. That said, the FZ-X will be quite a bigger-looking bike than its naked streetfighter sibling.

A Yamaha test mule was snapped a few days back and that was believed to be the FZ-X. If that stands true, the bike will sport a retro-modern design language that might be quite similar to the company’s XSR line-up that is currently sold overseas. The new Yamaha FZ-X is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks and expect it to demand a slight premium over the price of the FZS-Fi that is currently on sale for Rs 1,04,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

