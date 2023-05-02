Upcoming two-wheelers in May 2023 – KTM, Yamaha, Hero

The new Hero Passion XPro has also been spotted on a shoot and is likely to launch soon as well.

A couple of interesting prepositions are set to be introduced in May 2023 in India. The list includes everything from electric two-wheelers to an ADV and even a sports bike! Let us take a look at what’s coming new in India this month.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure X launched at Rs. 2.80 lakh.

KTM has recently launched the more affordable version of the 390 Adventure called the 390 Adventure X at Rs. 2.80 lakh. In May, the company is expected to launch the adjustable suspension and spoke wheel variant to India. There will also be a low-seat height variant of this ADV for riders who find the 855mm seat height daunting.

Yamaha R3 & MT-03

The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 are based on the same underpinnings and share the same engine.

Yamaha is bringing back the R3 to India! Not just that, the MT-03 will also make a debut on domestic shores for the first time ever. Both upcoming Yamaha bikes are powered by a 321cc liquid-cooled engine producing 42 bhp and 29Nm and will be an interesting offering for the Indian market.

TVS iQube ST

The wait for TVS iQube ST seems to be never-ending. Revealed in May last year, the TVS iQube ST gets a 4.56 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 145 km on a single charge. It will rival the likes of Ather 450X, Hero Vida V1, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

Triumph Street Triple 765

Bookings for the 2023 Triumph 765 range is open across all Triumph dealerships in India for Rs. 50,000/-

As the Triumph Street Triple 765 didn’t launch in April, we expect it to break cover in May 2023. Pre-bookings for the same began in March against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The 2023 Triumph 765 range will include the Street Triple R and the RS.

Apart from this, the Simple Energy One electric scooter finally has a launch date i.e. 23 May in Bengaluru. The new Hero Passion XPro has also been spotted on a shoot and is likely to launch soon as well.