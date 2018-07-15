Upcoming two-wheeler launches this week: BMW Motorrad and Suzuki to spice up segments

The coming week has a lot in store for the two-wheeler enthusiasts. Three two-wheelers are launching in India this week and almost all of them are highly anticipated. The biggest news of the week will be announced on 18th July when German auto giant BMW Motorrad will launch its two most affordable bikes in India namely G 310 R and G 310 GS. The bikes have kept the enthusiasts waiting since long and these being the company's most affordable products will fulfill the dream of many in terms of owning a BMW. On the other hand, Suzuki will launch its flagship scooter Burgman Street in India and it will sit above the Access 125 that has been doing a decent job for the company for long. Let's have a look on these two-wheelers one by one and what each has to offer.

BMW G 310 R

BMW G 310 R Launch Date: 18th July

BMW G 310 R Expected Price in India: Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom)

One of the highest awaited motorcycles in India, the BMW G 310 R is finally launching on 18th July. The motorcycle has made the enthusiasts wait for almost two years and it has been on display since the last two editions of the Auto Expo. The BMW G 310 R is powered by a 313cc, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 28 Nm. The BMW G 310 R will get disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will be offered as standard. The new BMW G 310 R is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete against the highly popular KTM 390 Duke.

BMW G 310 GS

BMW G 310 GS Launch Date: 18th July

BMW G 310 GS Expected Price in India: Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom)



Besides the much awaited G 310 R, BMW Motorrad will also launch its adventure touring sibling G 310 GS in India on 18th July. The BMW G 310 GS is based on the G 310 R and hence, it shares most of its components including the engine, chassis, and wheels with the latter. The power and torque outputs on the engine in the BMW G 310 GS might see slight revisions in order to have the characteristics of an adventure tourer. In order to favour off-roading and long distance touring, the BMW G 310 GS gets features like a taller windscreen, long travel suspension, luggage panniers and more. The new BMW G 310 GS is expected to demand a premium of at least Rs 50,000 over the price of the G 310 R and hence, will hopefully be priced close to Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for India. The baby Beemer will challenge the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Kawasaki Versys X-300.

Suzuki Burgman Street

Suzuki Burgman Launch Date: 19th July

Suzuki Burgman Expected Price in India: Rs 76,000 (on-road, Delhi)

Suzuki showcased the Burgman Street in India for the first time at Auto Expo 2018 and the maxi scooter gathered a lot of attention. Now, the scooter is all set to be launched in India on 19th July. The new Burgman Street will be the company's flagship scooter for India and is sold in international markets in multiple versions ranging from 125cc to 650cc engines. Powering the Suzuki Burgman Street will be the same 125cc engine that powers the company's best selling scooter Access 125. Prime features of the upcoming Suzuki Burgman Street include LED headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster, adjustable footpegs, storage pockets at the front and much more. The scooter will get a disc brake up front and the braking system will most likely get a Combi braking system to ensure added safety. Dealer sources of Express Drives had confirmed the price of the scooter to us earlier. The new Suzuki Burgman Street will be priced in India at close to Rs 76,000 (on-road, Delhi) and will lock horns with TVS Ntorq 125 and Honda Grazia 125.

Stay tuned with us as we will be bringing LIVE updates on these products straight from the launch events.