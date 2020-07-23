Upcoming TVS two-wheeler with ‘India’s first & only’ trait teased: Zeppelin cruiser launch nearing?

What makes the latest teaser video by TVS Motor Company interesting (apart from the fact that it has Amitabh Bachchan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in it) is that it reveals that the product will have "India's first and only" traits.

By:Updated: Jul 23, 2020 11:44 AM

Remember the TVS Zeppelin cruiser concept shown at the Auto Expo 2018? Well, we are quite sure that a lot of you are eagerly waiting for the launch of TVS’ first cruiser motorcycle that will go on to challenge Bajaj Avenger and the likes in the segment. Now TVS Motor Company is quite creative when it comes to dropping hints and how can one forget the innovative media invites we journalists receive for the company’s events and rides. Very recently, the company has released a teaser video that suggests the launch of a new two-wheeler. What makes the teaser interesting (apart from the fact that it has Amitabh Bachchan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in it) is that it reveals that the product will have “India’s first and only” traits. Well, the TVS Zeppelin cruiser had multiple segment-first features like inbuilt action cam & more and that hints towards the possibility that the company is bringing the said urban cruiser in the market soon.

Watch the teaser video:

However, as these types of teasers are completely unpredictable and the one above gives absolutely no clue of the two-wheeler, there might be some other offering other than the Zeppelin as well. Now, the big question remains – what else it could be? TVS currently has a big gap in its product portfolio between 110cc to 160cc bikes and hence, it might want to bridge it in with a 125cc bike. TVS already had the Victor GLX 125 in its line-up years back and the same might return in a modern avatar for 2020. At the same time, TVS is yet to launch the new Scooty Zest 110 BS6 in India and it has been quite some time that the company has teased it on its official website.

Also Read TVS Zeppelin-based cruiser likely to be named ‘Ronin’: Will challenge Bajaj Avenger 220

That said, there is also a possibility that the company might bring the refreshed Zest 110 with a feature or two that are unseen before on automatic scooters. So what exactly it would be? Well, keep watching this space to find out! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

