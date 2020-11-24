Upcoming Techo Electra electric bike image leaked: Revolt RV400 rival’s expected range, price

The claimed range of the Techo Electra bike should be more than 100km, with a fast charger option dialed in. However, the top speed will be restricted to 80kmph.

Pune-based Techo Electra had revealed to Express Drives last year that they are planning on bringing in a new electric bike. While the COVID-19 must have definitely played spoilsport in the plans, we have now got our hands on images of the new Techo Electra electric bike. This is set to be a Revolt RV400 rival and could possibly be the first one amongst its peers to be launched as well. While we aren’t privy to the name of this new electric bike, this leaked image shows what it will look like. And, it looks nearly the same as what the Revolt RV400 is. The bike seems to have what seems like handlebar risers, and a high set seat. The usage of a different set of alloy wheels (both done in black) seems a bit perplexing. The bike is likely codenamed X3 as is evident from the image.

There are disc brakes on both ends though we don’t see ABS being offered in this image. It is likely that the production model will have it as per this discussion. The bike will be fed through a Li-ion battery that will likely be swappable and provided with a fast charger as well. The claimed range should be more than 100km. However, the top speed will be restricted to 80kmph. The expected price of the bike will be around Rs 1.20 lakh, ex-showroom. Techo Electra, we have learnt, plans to launch the bike around January 2021. A high level of localisation may have been achieved with this bike given that in the last interaction we had with them, there were talks of the same.

Many other start-ups such as Tork Electric, Okinawa too are bringing out their electric bike. However, apart from Revolt and Odysse, no other player has been able to start manufacturing and selling their products. It remains to be seen if Techo Electra can deliver on their promises or will this be another flash in the pan moment for an Indian start-up.

