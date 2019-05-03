Upcoming Suzuki Gixxer 250: Five must know highlights of this sports tourer

Suzuki Motorcycle India has recently sent out an invite to the media for what is touted to be its 'most exciting launch of the year'. The bike manufacturer is yet to officially reveal as to what this offering is going to be. The teaser only showcases what seems to be a headlamp, but does not shed any light on the bike or scooter it belongs too. That said, we expect, that on the 20th of this month i.e. the date for which the invite has been sent, Suzuki is going to launch the 250cc version of the Gixxer series in India. Here are five must-know highlights about the upcoming sports-tourer.

Engine:

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is expected to be powered by a single-cylinder, 250cc engine. The power output of this motor is likely to fall in-between the range of 220 BHP to 22 BHP. This engine is most likely to get an oil-cooling system, instead of a liquid cooling one in order to keep the costs low. In the international markets, this bike is called the GSX250R and comes with a 250cc parallel twin engine. It is not sure if the bike is going to get a 5-speed or a 6-speed manual transmission.

Design:

The Gixxer 250 will take its design inspiration from the Suzuki GSX-S750 and the GSX-S1000. Both these bikes are currently on sale in India. In addition to this, the sports tourer might also share some aesthetic attributes with the Haojue 300.

Features:

In terms of features, the bike could get a digital instrument cluster. In addition to this, expect the inclusion of LED headlamps as well. The bike is going to get a conventional front fork for its front suspension, while the rear is going to get monoshock. Furthermore, the braking duties will be taken care of by disc brakes at both the ends aided with ABS as standard.

Prices:

In terms of pricing, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is likely to fall in-between the range of Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Competition:

With these prices, the Gixxer 250 is primarily going to compete against the likes of Yamaha FZ 25.