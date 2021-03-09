Upcoming Royal Enfield’s flagship 650cc cruiser continues testing: More details leaked in new video

The upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser is based on the company's KX Bobber concept that was showcased at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show.

By:Updated: Mar 09, 2021 11:23 AM

Royal Enfield is currently working on a number of bikes and the one that is the most drool-worthy for us is the flagship 650cc cruiser that will sit above the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in the company’s line up for India. The said model has been snapped on test multiple times in the past and now very recently, a video has been doing rounds on the web in which one can get a good idea about the ground clearance of the motorcycle. The said slow-motion footage has been uploaded by an Instagram page called way2speed, and as one can see, the bike will have a low ground clearance but it looks like it won’t be low enough that the bike will scrape its belly over speed breakers every now and then.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by way2speed performance inc (@way2speed)

Moreover, as it is quite evident now with multiple spy images, the upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser will come with forward-set footpegs just like the ones on the Meteor 350. The test mule in the video can also be seen with a pillion backrest that may or may not come as an optional accessory with the bike. Just like conventional cruisers, this one too will have a long wheelbase along with a seat that is set at a relatively low height.

The company is currently testing a number of models on its 650cc platform and there is an additional 650cc roadster that was snapped testing a few days back, rumoured to come as the Classic 650. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

Video source: way2speed (Instagram)

